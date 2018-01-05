Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1254.700.20
Aqua America, .71 37.84-0.42
Avalon Holdings,2.050.00
Chemical Bank, .2753.190.20
Community Health Sys.4.24 0.13
Cortland Bancorp, .2821.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.100.50
First Energy, 1.44 30.33-0.05
Fifth/Third, .5230.650.12
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4813.860.06
General Motors, 1.5244.211.39
General Electric, .9218.530.38
Huntington Bank, .28 14.870.15
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.530.03
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92109.011.51
Key Corp., .3420.310.08
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 24.47-0.86
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 202.460.95
PNC, 2.20144.58-0.01
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60166.83-4.79
Stoneridge 24.040.14
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.370.07
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
