Puerto Rico governor vetoes bills targeting young offenders


Published: Fri, January 5, 2018 @ 1:05 p.m.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor has vetoed three highly criticized bills that would have imposed stricter measures on juvenile offenders in the U.S. territory.

One of the bills would have allowed minors to be charged as adults in certain cases. Opponents also argued the measures recently approved by the island's Senate and House of Representatives would have made it harder to resolve cases through mediation.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said toda he is seeking a more fair and responsible law to address criminal cases involving minors.

Puerto Rico has more than 250 minors in juvenile institutions.

