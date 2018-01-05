JOBS
Pa. mom sentenced for DUI crash that killed 5-year-old son


Published: Fri, January 5, 2018 @ 12:55 p.m.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI after a crash that killed her 5-year-old son has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison.

The Altoona Mirror reports that 44-year-old Christen Walter was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in October.

Police say Walter had methadone, amphetamine and lorazepam in her system and was driving more than twice the speed limit in January 2016 when she crashed while en route to her son’s school in Hollidaysburg.

Investigators say the boy was riding in the front seat and was not in a booster seat, which might have saved his life.

Walter’s lawyer had asked for the minimum sentence of three years, saying she would punish herself for the rest of her life regardless of the prison term.

