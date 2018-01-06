New York City ends the year with 290 homicides

NEW YORK (AP) — Murders in New York City have dropped to the lowest number in the modern era.

Officials say there were 290 murders in 2017, down from 335 the year before. There were also fewer shootings and fewer overall crimes reported.

Arrests are down as well.

The number of murders was the lowest since 1951, when comparable record-keeping began. In 1951, the Brooklyn Dodgers were playing and the subway fare was a dime.

Police say the decline in crime is due in part to focusing more on larger take downs and less on smaller infractions, and in part to a shift in community policing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's proud of the numbers.

Crime was down in most categories except for rape. There were four more rapes reported in 2017 than 2016.