New book about Trump flying off local shelves

YOUNGSTOWN

President Donald Trump’s attorneys tried to block the release of a new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which portrays his administration as chaotic and incompetent, but the move may have spurred even more interest in the expose.

Michael Wolff’s book is filled with anecdotes about Trump’s staff belittling him behind his back and salacious details that would further stoke the fires of Trump-Russia collusion claims.

At Barnes & Noble in Boardman, store manager Kerrie DelGreco and her staff were fielding requests for the book most of Friday morning.

“They’re all gone today. We’re holding onto copies for customers who’ve ordered them for the rest of the day, then we’ll sell whatever hasn’t been picked up,” DelGreco said. “We should get a new shipment in by Monday.”

DelGreco said the people who have shown the most interest in “Fire and Fury” aren’t her regular readers.

“The drama is really what’s driving interest,” she said. “It’s been great for our sales, and it’s definitely bringing us new customers.”

The book flew off the shelves at Books-A-Million at Eastwood Mall in Niles. The store stocked about 20 copies Friday morning and sold out by early afternoon.

Brad Phillips, assistant general manager, said they received more than 30 calls asking about the book the morning of its release.

Some people have expressed concerns the book is propaganda meant to slander the president, Phillips said, but he expects it to be one of their best sellers.

