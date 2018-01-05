Minority Business Assistance Center opens at YBI

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Region Minority Business Assistance Center is officially open at the Youngstown Business Incubator.

MBAC works to support the growth and sustainability of small, minority-owned and disadvantaged businesses in Ohio with technical and professional assistance, access to capital, surety bonding and connection to business opportunities.

Carmella M. Williams, director of the Women in Entrepreneurship program at the incubator, was named the director of the Youngstown MBAC.

“It’s going to increase our footprint in the community and economic impact in the community,” Williams said.

The MBAC-Youngstown region includes Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson, Belmont and Monroe counties. There are 14 centers throughout the state. YBI was awarded a state contract for the center. The Youngstown MBAC has a satellite location at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center in Warren.

“The reason YBI was selected was based on its overall approach to supporting business development and the resources here and growth and sustainability,” said Monica L. Womack, manager of the minority business development division.

Youngstown’s MBAC has a list of classes starting in February. MBAC Create is a free four-week program that offers four workshops and educational sessions for entrepreneurs who need help developing an idea. The program starts Feb. 7. Classes will take place at YBI at 241 W. Federal St. in downtown Youngstown.

For information, contact Williams at cwilliams@ybi.org or by phone at 330-884-6053.