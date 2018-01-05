Lawyer: Ohio man thought TV host directed him to kill mother

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A Northeast Ohio man who reportedly believed he was instructed to kill his elderly mother by the host of “Wheel of Fortune” has been found not guilty in her death by reason of insanity.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a judge made the ruling Thursday in the murder case against 48-year-old Derrick Williams.

Williams’ attorney, Brian Pierce, says the Akron man believed he was getting messages from the TV game show when he heard his hometown mentioned. He thought that host Pat Sajak was telling him to kill his mother when Sajak said, “Do it.”

Pierce says Williams was off his medication and “clearly was psychotic.”

Williams’ sister called 911 after discovering her mother’s body in December 2016 and told dispatchers her brother was mentally ill and likely responsible.