Jon Gruden leaves broadcast booth to again coach Raiders

ESPN is reporting the Oakland Raiders are calling a news conference for Tuesday at which time they will introduce Jon Gruden as the team's next head coach.
A league source confirmed the information to ESPN's Adam Schefter today.
Gruden, who coached Oakland from 1998 to 2001 and has been working as an ESPN analyst, is returning to the Raiders to replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired after the regular-season finale on Sunday.
