Jakubec reflects on years on Austintown school board

AUSTINTOWN

Two days after his term on the school board ended, Ken Jakubec was seated in a bar stool at Quaker Steak & Lube looking over a chart detailing estimated student enrollment numbers by grade level and program in Austintown schools for the 2018-19 school year.

He may not officially have a seat on the board any longer, but Jakubec said that doesn’t mean his involvement with the schools is over.

“I felt I’ve done my job,” Jakubec said in regard to serving on the school board.

He didn’t seek re-election this past fall after another four years on the board. Collectively, Jakubec served 20 years, the first 16 years from 1987 to 2003.

“I think I’m the only one that ever came back,” he said. “I never thought I’d be running again. At the last meeting I said, ‘I hope you don’t see me up here again.’”

The Jakubec family has a long-running legacy in Austintown schools. Every decade since 1939, at least one close relative to Jakubec has graduated from Fitch High School.



What drove Jakubec to run for the school board again after 11 years off was members elected during that time.



“I saw what happened in 2003 when I got off,” he said. “I don’t want that to ever happen to our school district again.”

