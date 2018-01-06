Ex-Ohio convention official gets 11 years on child-porn counts

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former convention bureau director in southwest Ohio convicted on child-pornography charges has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott today sentenced 64-year-old Robert Lambert. Lambert pleaded guilty last year to two federal charges related to sexual material depicting minors.

Lambert's attorney had asked for the minimum five years, saying he is in "extremely poor health" and has a history of public service. But prosecutors said he photographed and filmed minor males having sex acts in his home.

Lambert was fired from the Highland County Convention and Visitors Bureau after his 2016 arrest.

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, a veteran standup comedian, is among those who wrote to Judge Dlott on Lambert's behalf.

Hillsboro is some 60 miles east of Cincinnati.