During search for drugs, Youngstown cops find gun and ammo

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving a search warrant Thursday at a 1619 Salt Springs Road investigating drug activity there found a clip of .45-caliber ammunition and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Also in the house, which was searched about 6:25 p.m., police found two bags of suspected heroin and a digital scale.

Arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia was Sarah Howley, who reports said listed the home as her address.

Howley was taken to the Mahoning County jail. She is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

The gun that was found is the sixth police have seized so far since the year began.