Dem political newcomer to challenge incumbent US Rep. Bill Johnson

BELMONT — Shawna Roberts, a political newcomer from the village of Belmont in Belmont County, has declared her candidacy as a Democrat for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Roberts is challenging U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta seeking fifth two-year term in Congress this year.

“Republicans in Congress have been ignoring our needs here in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio for too long. We need a voice in Congress that fights for us,” said Roberts, who described herself as “an ordinary person just like you.”

The 18-county 6th Congressional District includes all of Columbiana County and the southern portion of Mahoning County.