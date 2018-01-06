Antonio Brown among four players to repeat on AP NFL All-Pro team

Associated Press

Antonio Brown was one of four repeaters from last season on the Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, and the only unanimous choice.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' star receiver drew all 50 ballots today from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Brown missed the past two-plus games with a calf injury.

He was among four players to make a fourth All-Pro squad, joining New England tight end Rob Gronkowski (five), Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The repeaters from 2016 were Brown, Hekker, Rams interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who got 49 votes, and Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.