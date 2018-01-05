BUSINESS DIGEST

2 Macy’s not on list

The local Macy’s stores are not on the list of 11 locations to close this year. The stores are at 7401 Market St. in Southern Park Mall, Boardman, and 5403 Youngstown-Warren Road in Eastwood Mall, Niles.

Westinghouse is acquired in $4.6B deal

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.

Westinghouse Electric, the U.S. nuclear unit of embattled Japanese electronics giant Toshiba, has been acquired in a deal valued at about out $4.6 billion.

Westinghouse Electric Co. declared bankruptcy protection early last year, leaving a number of nuclear projects in limbo.

The acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners LP on Thursday comes one day after an agreement tying up loose ends from two failed nuclear reactors in South Carolina.

Southwest to pay $15M to settle suits

dallas

Southwest Airlines will pay $15 million to settle class-action lawsuits that accuse the four biggest U.S. carriers of conspiring to boost prices by holding down the supply of tickets for sale.

Southwest denies breaking the law but says it settled to avoid the expense of more litigation. It will also provide information to the plaintiffs.

American, United and Delta said Thursday that they did nothing wrong and will continue to defend themselves.

Lawyers for consumers filed dozens of lawsuits against the four airlines in mid-2015 after The Associated Press first reported that the Justice Department was investigating possible collusion.

18 killed, 260 injured during train crash

JOHANNESBURG

A passenger train carrying people home after the holidays slammed into a truck in rural South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 18 people and injuring about 260 others, authorities said.

Officials said the truck driver tried to cross the tracks just ahead of the oncoming train, part of which burst into flames after the collision, trapping some passengers in carriages.

Some of the dead were badly burned, said Mthuthuzeli Swartz, acting CEO of the state-owned passenger rail agency.

The train with 429 passengers aboard had been traveling from Port Elizabeth to the country’s commercial hub, Johannesburg.

Iguana-sicles in Fla.?

MIAMI BEACH, FLA.

It’s so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

Temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit early Thursday in parts of South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

That’s chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami’s suburbs.

The cold-blooded creatures native to Central and South America start to get sluggish when temperatures fall below 50 degrees, said Kristen Sommers, who oversees the nonnative fish and wildlife program for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

If temperatures drop below that, iguanas freeze up.

“Don’t assume that they’re dead,” Sommers said.

