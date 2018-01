Youngstown State seemed poised to rout Milwaukee, but the Panthers crawled back into the contest. The Penguins hold a 30-28 lead at the half.

Cameron Morse scored 10 points in the games opening minutes during a 15-4 run, but only had two points for the rest of the half and Milwaukee responded with an 11-5 run to get back in the game.

Jeremiah Bell leads the Panthers with eight points.