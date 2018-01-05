YSU has lead against UIC

YSU womens basketball team hit two three-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter to pull ahead of UIC, 30-23, at halftime.

Indiya Benjamin hit her second three with 45 seconds left and Chelsea Olson hit another at the buzzer. Sarah Cash leads the Penguins with eight points and Benjamin has seven points.

Both teams struggled with turnovers with YSU having 10 while the Flames have nine.

Toney Taylor leads the Flames with six points.