Warren cancels classes Friday, all activities due to frigid temperatures

WARREN — Warren City Schools is closing all of its buildings and facilities on Friday in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The district determined it is in the best interest of students and staff to cancel classes. Also, all after-school activities, including athletic events, are cancelled, effective immediately and through the weekend, as freezing temperatures are expected to continue over the next several days, explained Superintendent Steve Chiaro.

All district operations are scheduled to resume at their normal times on Monday.