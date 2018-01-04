South Side man pleads guilty to October shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Kenneth Daniel, 25, pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to the Oct. 27 shooting death of a Verona Avenue man.

Daniel, of Market Street, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the death of TreVaughn Bell, 24, who was shot to death in his front yard.

Before Bell died he was able to tell police it was Daniel who shot him.

Daniel pleaded guilty to a charge of murder with a sentence of 15 years to life plus a three-year firearm specification.