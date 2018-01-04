JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

South Side man pleads guilty to October shooting death


Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 9:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Kenneth Daniel, 25, pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to the Oct. 27 shooting death of a Verona Avenue man.

Daniel, of Market Street, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the death of TreVaughn Bell, 24, who was shot to death in his front yard.

Before Bell died he was able to tell police it was Daniel who shot him.

Daniel pleaded guilty to a charge of murder with a sentence of 15 years to life plus a three-year firearm specification.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes