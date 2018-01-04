JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Six guns stolen from Youngstown South Side home


Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 10:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police reported six guns were taken sometime Wednesday from a home in the 500 block of West Ravenwood Avenue.

Officers were called to the South Side home about 10:45 p.m., where the homeowner told them he left at noon and when he came home the back door was kicked in.

Three of the guns – a .38-caliber revolver, a Glock semiautomatic handgun and a .45-caliber pistol – were in a safe and the safe was taken. Also taken was a rifle, a muzzle loader and a pistol grip 12-gauge shotgun.

Two televisions were also taken, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes