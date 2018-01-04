Six guns stolen from Youngstown South Side home

YOUNGSTOWN — Police reported six guns were taken sometime Wednesday from a home in the 500 block of West Ravenwood Avenue.

Officers were called to the South Side home about 10:45 p.m., where the homeowner told them he left at noon and when he came home the back door was kicked in.

Three of the guns – a .38-caliber revolver, a Glock semiautomatic handgun and a .45-caliber pistol – were in a safe and the safe was taken. Also taken was a rifle, a muzzle loader and a pistol grip 12-gauge shotgun.

Two televisions were also taken, reports said.