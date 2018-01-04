JOBS
Shots fired outside Cleveland airport


Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 12:00 a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Police say an argument led to shots being fired right outside a Cleveland airport.

Authorities say the shooting at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday when a group of males started fighting in the lower level of the airport.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says the fight moved outside and one person fired shots at a vehicle as the group left the area.

No injuries were reported, but a car that wasn’t shot at was damaged.

Ciaccia said an unspecified number of males were involved in the fight.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the dispute.

Police continued to search for suspects as the investigation continued.

