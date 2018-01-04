Schiavoni picks up statewide group's gubernatorial endorsement

COLUMBUS — The Democratic Progressives of Ohio announced today its endorsement of state Sen. Joe Schiavoni for governor in the May 8 Democratic primary election.

This marks the statewide group’s first endorsement of the 2018 cycle.

“Sen. Schiavoni best represents the views of DPO and our member affiliates across Ohio,” said Tom Chahine, its chairman. “We feel that the senator’s experience on the state level, comprehensive understanding of the Buckeye State’s issues, and intrinsic authenticity make him not just the best Democratic candidate, but someone who can win and best serve Ohio as governor.”

Democratic Progressives of Ohio is a statewide umbrella organization supporting dozens of progressive and Democratic clubs. Their mission is to “unite the Democratic Party, one person at a time,” according to their website.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Democratic Progressives of Ohio,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. “It’s so exciting to see this growing enthusiasm for our campaign. People just want real plans that will actually improve their lives. And that’s exactly what we offer.”

Schiavoni is among six Democrats running for the party’s nomination for governor.