Ohio Supreme Court sends $2M insurance case award back to 7th District

YOUNGSTOWN

A ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court reversed a decision awarding more than $2 million to a newly elected Canfield city councilwoman in her breach-of-contract claim against Nationwide Insurance Co.

Christine Lucarell Oliver, then Christine Lucarell, ran a Nationwide agency in Boardman plaza and sued the insurance giant, alleging it breached her contract as a Nationwide agent.

The jury in her 2012 trial awarded her $42.8 million, but visiting Judge Thomas J. Pokorny of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court reduced that to $14,167,010 after the trial, and the Youngstown-based 7th District Court of Appeals further reduced the award to $2,375,708.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the appellate court decision, ruling that punitive damages are not recoverable in a breach-of-contract claim, and returned the case to the 7th District Court of Appeals.

