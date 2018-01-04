Midwest Ventures announces acquisition of the Huntington Building in Warren

WARREN — Midwest Ventures & Consulting LLC, a real-estate investment and management firm, has announced it has formed an investor group and acquired the office center in downtown Warren known as the Huntington Building located on Courthouse Square.



Steven R. Lewis, president of MVC, serves as the managing partner for the investor group that purchased the property. “We are very pleased to complete this transaction,” Lewis said in a news statement. “The Huntington Building represents one of the finest office centers in the Mahoning Valley with a rich history. The building offers panoramic views of the downtown that include Courthouse Square, the Mahoning River and Perkins Park. In addition, it is rare to find downtown commercial office buildings that has all its own parking.”