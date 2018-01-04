Man stabbed in shoulder uncooperative with Youngstown cops

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who checked himself in early today to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a stab wound to the shoulder was not cooperative with police.

Police were called to the hospital about 1:40 a.m., where the man told officers he was arguing with his girlfriend after he was out all night drinking with his friends and she accused him of cheating on her.

Reports said the victim refused to tell police where the stabbing took place or the name of his girlfriend.