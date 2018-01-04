JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man stabbed in shoulder uncooperative with Youngstown cops


Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 9:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who checked himself in early today to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with a stab wound to the shoulder was not cooperative with police.

Police were called to the hospital about 1:40 a.m., where the man told officers he was arguing with his girlfriend after he was out all night drinking with his friends and she accused him of cheating on her.

Reports said the victim refused to tell police where the stabbing took place or the name of his girlfriend.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes