Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAKO, CHRISTIE D, 10/07/1977, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

CRIST, LISA A, 11/03/1969, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., SOLICITING

DAWSON, JOHNNY D JR, 10/29/1988, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, NONSUPPORT OF DEPENDENTS

EMANUEL, AMBER R,10/31/1985,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

GREENWALT, LLOYD D, 12/30/1961, HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD, FELONIOUS ASSAULT

HARDY, KEENA JOY, 04/17/1981, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

HASLEY, IVAN F, 12/30/1980, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

LADSON, JERMAINE A,10/30/1990, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

NEGRON, LUIS A, 01/11/1995, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

CRIST, LISA A, 11/03/1969, 01/04/2018, TIME SERVED

ELLIS, ROBERT J, 04/15/1971, 01/04/2018

JOHNSON, KRISTINE LYNN, 12/13/1972, 12/05/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

TOFILSKI, THOMAS F, 11/07/1985, 10/07/2017, TIME SERVED