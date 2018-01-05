Last Allegiant flight is delayed

VIENNA

The last Allegiant flight scheduled to leave Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport today for Tampa, Fla. has been delayed.

Passengers were in line checking in when the announcement was made.

Many are disappointed that Allegiant, an ultra-low-cost carrier, has decided to end its flights out of the local airport.

"I couldn't understand why because this flight is always booked," said Karen LaPresta of Safety Harbor, Fla. "Completely. Hopefully they will get a new carrier soon."

Allegiant offered flights at the local airport for more than 10 years.