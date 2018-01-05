JOBS
Howland and Hermitage Kmart locations will now close


Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 5:48 p.m.

HOWLAND

The Howland and Hermitage Kmart locations will now close.

Sears Holdings, Kmart’s parent company, announced today the closure of 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores including the Kmart at 2100 Niles Cortland Road in Howland and the Kmart at 2235 East State St. in Hermitage, Pa.

The stores will close between early March and early April 2018.

In November, Sears Holdings announced that it would close the Austintown Kmart at 4475 Mahoning Ave.

Two years ago the Boardman and Warren locations closed.

