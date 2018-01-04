JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ex-pot czar says AG Sessions' move intended to create chaos


Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 11:35 a.m.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's former "marijuana czar" says Attorney General Jeff Sessions' shift on marijuana enforcement is meant to create chaos in the system, but the Justice Department can't force states to make pot illegal.

Gov. John Hickenlooper's former director of marijuana coordination, Andrew Freedman, said today the move creates uncertainty in the market, which will make law-abiding people less likely to get involved. He also says banks and insurance companies will also have a harder time justifying the risk of working with marijuana businesses, making their services expensive or unavailable.

Freedman says this is a time for states that have legalized marijuana to increase enforcement to make sure their regulations are being followed, not to retreat.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes