Ex-pot czar says AG Sessions' move intended to create chaos

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's former "marijuana czar" says Attorney General Jeff Sessions' shift on marijuana enforcement is meant to create chaos in the system, but the Justice Department can't force states to make pot illegal.

Gov. John Hickenlooper's former director of marijuana coordination, Andrew Freedman, said today the move creates uncertainty in the market, which will make law-abiding people less likely to get involved. He also says banks and insurance companies will also have a harder time justifying the risk of working with marijuana businesses, making their services expensive or unavailable.

Freedman says this is a time for states that have legalized marijuana to increase enforcement to make sure their regulations are being followed, not to retreat.