Champion man sentenced to prison for shooting death in Warren

WARREN — Trint N. Cellars, 21, of Woodrow Avenue in Champion, was sentenced to 13 years in prison today for killing a Youngstown man outside of an apartment complex April 25.

Cellars pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery before Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Cellars was indicted on murder and aggravated robbery charges.

William Anderson, 63, of Ohio Avenue was killed as he sat in a car on Harvard Drive Southeast near the Candlelight Apartments.

Anderson had a gunshot wound of the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called there at 10:06 p.m. by someone who said he heard shots ring out. When the caller went outside, he saw Anderson in the car not moving.

Cellars had been in the county jail since May 31 on charges of theft and receiving stolen property out of Niles and Warren.