Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 12:00 a.m.

CD RATES

The table shows the annual percentage yield as of Wednesday. All yields given in percent. Balances required vary, and some banks offer lower yields if certain balances aren’t met.

2891612183660

INSTITUTIONDAYDAYMOSMOSMOSMOSMOS

Associated SchoolNANA 0.350.650.650.951.55

Cortland BankNA0.050.150.200.300.551.00

Farmers National BankNA0.030.100.150.200.350.65

Chemical BankNANANA0.40NA0.901.49

Home Savings & Loan0.050.050.100.202.000.501.00

Edison Financial Credit Union———————

717 Credit UnionNANA0.601.101.591.002.08

Source: Individual banking institutionsThe Vindicator

