Boardman mortgage bank buys coats for elementary students

The Mahoning Valley may be in the grip of a prolonged cold spell, but dozens of youngsters will be warmer this winter, thanks to the philanthropic efforts of a township financial firm.

“We found that there was a need in Boardman and the community for children who need coats,” Ryan Cuffle said about his company’s decision to collect and donate the items for students in the district’s four elementary schools.

Cuffle, a branch manager with Top Flite Financial Inc., a Boardman-Canfield Road mortgage bank, was at Stadium Drive Elementary School Thursday morning to drop off the 51 coats in three large bags.

They will then be distributed to Stadium Drive students, along with those at Market Street, West Boulevard and Robinwood Lane elementary schools, noted Michael Zoccali, Stadium Drive’s principal.

The timing couldn’t have been better, given the recent frigid weather, added Jen Carey, a guidance counselor who helped organize the event.

