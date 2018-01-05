Allegiant's final passengers out of Youngstown dismayed at departure

VIENNA

One word was heard again and again from passengers who were checking in for the last Allegiant Air flight out of Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport: disappointment.

“We are just sorry this is closing,” said Dorothy Nugent of Jefferson.

After 11 years of Allegiant flights out of the local airport, the Las Vegas-based airline announced in August that it would take its last flight Thursday.

Allegiant’s last flight – to St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport in Florida – took off after 8 p.m. Thursday after being delayed several hours because of a mechanical issue.

Nugent and her family flew in and out of the Vienna airport on Allegiant several times a year. The airline and the airport were “very convenient,” Nugent said. Now, Nugent and her family will have to use Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Karen LaPresta of Safety Harbor, Fla., also was a frequent passenger on Allegiant flights to visit her family in Austintown. She was sad to hear the Allegiant flights to and from Youngstown would end.

“I couldn’t understand why because this flight is always booked – completely,” she said. “Hopefully, they will get a new carrier soon.”

From 2009 to 2014, the Vienna airport was Allegiant’s fastest-growing service area, but Allegiant said at the time of the announcement, “Demand in the area was simply not high enough to continue service at this time.”

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.