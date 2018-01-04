JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Youngstown man gets 13 years in prison on robbery, attempted murder charges


Published: Thu, January 4, 2018 @ 10:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted murder charges in two separate incidents was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 13 years in prison.

Judge John M. Durkin sentenced Daesean Bunch on two charges of felonious assault, attempted murder and three counts of aggravated robbery in separate incidents on Oct. 28, 2016, and Dec. 9, 2016.

In the first case, Bunch robbed several people of their phones while using a gun.

In the second case, Bunch shot a man, paralyzing him from the chest down, after luring the victim to Youngstown on Facebook to buy a gun and marijuana.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes