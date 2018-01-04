Youngstown man gets 13 years in prison on robbery, attempted murder charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted murder charges in two separate incidents was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 13 years in prison.

Judge John M. Durkin sentenced Daesean Bunch on two charges of felonious assault, attempted murder and three counts of aggravated robbery in separate incidents on Oct. 28, 2016, and Dec. 9, 2016.

In the first case, Bunch robbed several people of their phones while using a gun.

In the second case, Bunch shot a man, paralyzing him from the chest down, after luring the victim to Youngstown on Facebook to buy a gun and marijuana.