Youngstown man pays more attention to his cellphone than the ambulance in front of him


Published: Wed, January 3, 2018 @ 11:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man cited Tuesday for following too close to an ambulance told police he did not know the ambulance was there because he was on his cellphone.

Police issued the citation to Aaron Clinkscale, 24, of Youngstown, for following too close to an emergency vehicle and driving under suspension after officers on the Madison Avenue Expressway saw a car he was driving extremely close to an ambulance that had its lights and sirens on as it was traveling eastbound on the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Reports said the driving-under-suspension citation is Clinkscale’s third within a year and because of that it could carry jail time if he is found guilty in court.

