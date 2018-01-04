Youngstown man headed to prison for robbing man at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man received a four-year prison sentence today for robbing a man at gunpoint last year.

Brian Pressley, 20, of South Maryland Avenue pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary resulting from a January robbery in Austintown.

Pressley and his co-defendants broke into a man’s home and woke him at gunpoint demanding “weed and money,” according to a police report.

The suspects took $46, hit the man in the face with a gun and fled, the report said.

Tyler Hewitt, 20, of Austintown also pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, and Beau Jeffries, 19, of Austintown pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and trespass in a habitation related to the robbery.



Phillip Ritchie, 19, of Canfield has a charge of obstructing justice pending before the court.