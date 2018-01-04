Youngstown council uses speeding citations money to pay for expenditures

YOUNGSTOWN

With the general fund facing a $2.5 million to $3 million deficit this year, city council voted to use $129,000 from its civil speeding citations revenue instead of the general fund to pay for police expenditures.

Council voted Wednesday to spend the $129,000 for operating supplies at the police garage and for the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence program from speeding citation funds. In the past, that money has come from the general fund.

Council voted 5-1 in favor of the change with Councilman Nate Pinkard, D-3rd, opposed to it because he wanted more discussion before making a decision. Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd, was absent from the meeting.

Before the vote, Police Chief Robin Lees asked that council discuss the proposal further at a future meeting. His request was rejected.

City officials have talked the past few months about using the speeding citations money for some purchases normally made with general fund money because of the expected shortfall.

The speeding citations fund brings in about $700,000 to $800,000 annually and is used to purchase police vehicles and equipment.