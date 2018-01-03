Youngstown cops find gun after car, foot chase

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a loaded 9mm handgun Tuesday during a car and foot chase.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car Tuesday afternoon for running a stop sign at Erie Street and Hilton Avenue on the South Side. Instead of stopping, the car's driver led police on a chase through several streets, at one point driving over a field on East Lucius Avenue.

The car stopped on the field and the driver ran away, reports said. Police could not find him but they did find the gun behind a bush when they followed the driver's footprints in the snow.

In the car, police found six painkillers and a card from the Adult Parole Authority.

A passenger, Tyasia Boykin, 24, of Halleck Avenue, was cited for possession of marijuana after she told police she had a small bag of marijuana.