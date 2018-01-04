YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday this week, according to a Facebook post written by CEO Krish Mohip.

The post says, although tomorrow morning the temperatures are bearable, the wind will pick up throughout the day and the windchill will be nearly 10 degrees below zero when children need to go home.

“It is not safe for them to be out in those conditions,” the post says. “Friday is just awful!”

Mohip furthered, “If you are having trouble keeping your family warm please let us (or someone) know.”