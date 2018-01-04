JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown City Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday


Published: Wed, January 3, 2018 @ 3:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday this week, according to a Facebook post written by CEO Krish Mohip.

The post says, although tomorrow morning the temperatures are bearable, the wind will pick up throughout the day and the windchill will be nearly 10 degrees below zero when children need to go home.

“It is not safe for them to be out in those conditions,” the post says. “Friday is just awful!”

Mohip furthered, “If you are having trouble keeping your family warm please let us (or someone) know.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes