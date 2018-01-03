JOBS
Selected local stocks


Published: Wed, January 3, 2018 @ 12:00 a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1255.081.21

Aqua America, .71 38.68-0.55

Avalon Holdings,2.100.10

Chemical Bank, .2753.42-0.05

Community Health Sys.4.47 0.21

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.550.05

Farmers Nat., .1614.70-0.05

First Energy, 1.44 30.780.16

Fifth/Third, .5230.390.05

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00

FNB Corp., .4813.80-0.02

General Motors, 1.5241.840.85

General Electric, .9217.980.53

Huntington Bank, .28 14.590.03

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.550.05

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92108.001.06

Key Corp, .3420.170.00

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 26.301.11

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 199.880.30

PNC, 2.20144.700.41

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60172.410.67

Stoneridge 22.78-0.08

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.150.02

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

