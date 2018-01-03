Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1255.081.21
Aqua America, .71 38.68-0.55
Avalon Holdings,2.100.10
Chemical Bank, .2753.42-0.05
Community Health Sys.4.47 0.21
Cortland Bancorp, .2820.550.05
Farmers Nat., .1614.70-0.05
First Energy, 1.44 30.780.16
Fifth/Third, .5230.390.05
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1211.150.00
FNB Corp., .4813.80-0.02
General Motors, 1.5241.840.85
General Electric, .9217.980.53
Huntington Bank, .28 14.590.03
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.550.05
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92108.001.06
Key Corp, .3420.170.00
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 26.301.11
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 199.880.30
PNC, 2.20144.700.41
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60172.410.67
Stoneridge 22.78-0.08
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.150.02
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
