Ohio State Highway Patrol reports fewer holiday traffic deaths


Published: Wed, January 3, 2018 @ 8:55 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic deaths were down compared to last year during the just-concluded extended holiday weekends.

The patrol says preliminary statistics show five deaths from five crashes in the state during the Dec. 22-25 Christmas holiday period, down from 14 traffic deaths in last year’s Christmas period.

In the New Year’s holiday period running Dec. 29-Jan. 1, the patrol recorded three deaths from two crashes. That’s down from six traffic deaths in the previous New Year holiday period.

Troopers arrested a total 580 motorists for impaired driving over the two most recent holiday reporting periods.

