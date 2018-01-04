New mayor rescinds McNally's hefty last-minute raises in law department

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown rescinded the raises of four law department employees – including three who received increases of more than 10 percent – that were given by his predecessor, John A. McNally, in his final weeks running city government.

In an email sent Wednesday, Brown wrote after meeting with new Law Director Jeff Limbian that he has canceled the raises for the four assistant law directors effective immediately.

“On an interim basis, all four will return to their former positions,” he wrote.

Brown and Limbian will consider whether to retain the four employees along with others in the law department. City attorneys are employed at the discretion of the mayor.

Limbian replaced Martin Hume as law director Tuesday. Hume had recommended the raises to McNally, who was in the final weeks as mayor, and the increases were approved Oct. 30.

The Vindicator reported Nov. 19 the raises were given despite the city’s facing a projected $2.5 million to $3 million general-fund deficit by the end of this year.

“At that late period of time and with the city’s financial situation, it wasn’t appropriate,” Brown said Wednesday. “It didn’t sit with me well.”

