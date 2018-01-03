Mercer Co. Conservation District hosts two winter programs

MERCER, PA. — Join the Mercer County Conservation District as it continues its “Get Outside, Come Alive” series.

The series is designed to highlight conservation and recreation throughout the county and in Pennsylvania. The programs are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and pre-registration is mandatory by the Friday before each program.

On Jan. 9, the topic is “Tigers of the Sky: A Look into the Life of Owls.” Explore the life histories of many different native Pennsylvania species, talk about past issues, and look at their current status. This is a free program, and you must register by Friday.

On Jan. 23, the topic is “Ice Fishing 101 with guest speaker Russ Cawthorne from Specialty Outdoors of Butler, Pa.” He will present a clinic on ice fishing. Learn how to make some of your own fishing equipment. Pre-register by Jan. 19.

There is a $5 fee for adults. There is no cost for children 17 and under, but they must be accompanied by an adult. To pre-register for the events, call 724-662-2242. For information visit www.munnellrunfarm.org.