Mayor Brown rescinds raises for four law department workers


Published: Wed, January 3, 2018 @ 2:39 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown rescinded the raises of four law department employees – including three who received increases of more than 10 percent – that were given by his predecessor John A. McNally in his final weeks running city government.

In an email sent today, Brown wrote after meeting with new Law Director Jeff Limbian, he has canceled the raises for the four assistant law directors effective immediately. “On an interim basis, all four will return to their former positions,” he wrote.

Brown and Limbian will consider whether to retain the four employees along with others in the law department.

The Vindicator reported Nov. 19 the raises were given despite the city facing a projected $2.5 million to $3 million general-fund deficit by the end of this year.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

