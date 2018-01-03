JOBS
Masury man arrested, has more than 1M files of child porn on his computer


Published: Wed, January 3, 2018 @ 11:50 a.m.

WARREN — A Masury man found to have about 1 million files of child pornography on his computer, possibly the highest number ever prosecuted in Ohio, has pleaded guilty to 15 child-pornography charges.

Stephen M. Sample, 44, of Custer Orangeville Road, could get up to eight years in prison on each count. He will be sentenced in about four weeks, after the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department conducts a pre-sentence investigation.

Sample was charged after investigators with the Trumbull County Child Pornography Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation discovered Sample’s activities through a computer-based investigation.

Gabe Wildman, assistant county prosecutor, said the million files is the largest number he’s heard of in an Ohio criminal investigation.

