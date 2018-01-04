Idora Bridge to undergo upgrades this summer

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks has some improvements planned for a bridge named for the iconic Idora Park.

This summer, the MetroParks will rehabilitate the Idora Bridge, located on East Park Drive north of U.S. Route 62.

The project will include cleaning the bridge’s stone abutments, wing walls and retaining walls; replacing a timber railing; extending a concrete sidewalk, timber posts and railing; replacing concrete curb; installing a catch basin and headwall; resurfacing the bridge deck and pavement; and other items, according to a MetroParks news release.

The estimated $250,000 construction cost will be 80 percent funded through a Federal Highway Administration Surface Transportation Program grant.

