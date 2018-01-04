Flu shot clinic Thursday in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County District Board of Health will offer a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Mahoning County District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Drive. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to take insurance cards, driver’s licenses and Medicaid and Medicare cards. Most private insurances are accepted. With proof of insurance, the flu vaccine is free. Without proof of insurance, the cost is $40 for children age six months and older and $55 for adults age 65 and older. Children receive quadrivalent (four flu virus strains) and adults receive high dose trivalent (three flu virus strains). The nasal spray influenza vaccine is not available this year. The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine every season.