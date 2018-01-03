Eastgate Regional Council of Governments' committees meet Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — Eastgate Regional Council of Governments’ Technical Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday and its Citizens Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Both meetings will take place at the City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St. suite 1000, in the 10th floor conference room, downtown Youngstown. For information contact Sara Wenger at 234-254-1505 or Lisa Pompeo at 234-254-1508.