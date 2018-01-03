JOBS
Doctor: Man accused of killing wife with cleaver competent to stand trial


Published: Wed, January 3, 2018 @ 12:30 p.m.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A doctor has found a man accused of killing his wife with a cleaver and critically injuring his mother-in-law competent to stand trial.

Police say 35-year-old Aita Gurung killed 32-year-old Yogeswari Khadka and seriously injured her mother at their Burlington home in October. He had just returned home after being released from the mental health treatment he sought.

Gurung pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Last month, his lawyer, Sandra Lee, filed a notice of insanity defense. Gurung received an in-patient exam at the psychiatric care hospital he's been at since his arrest.

The Burlington Free Press reports Lee told Judge Kevin Griffin on Tuesday that she could neither agree nor disagree with the doctor's evaluation at this time. The matter was continued to Jan. 19.

