Cruze sales fall in December, year

LORDSTOWN

The Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze had 10,497 sales in December 2017, down from last December’s sales of 15,361.

Cruze sales for the year were 151,026, down from 184,044 sold in 2016.

General Motors said on Wednesday it sold 3,002,241 vehicles in the U.S. in 2017, including more than 1.3 million trucks and 965,090 crossovers.

In December, the Detroit automaker sold 308,539 vehicles, down from last December’s sales of 319,108.

December 2016 had 26 selling days while December 2016 had 27.