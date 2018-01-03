Cortland man arraigned today on robbery of Family Dollar in Warren

WARREN — Justin A. Gibbs, 30, of Love Warner Road, Cortland, was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on a robbery charge.

He is accused of stealing a shirt Tuesday from the Family Dollar store on Youngstown Road Southeast and bumping a store employee who tried to stop him.

A not-guilty plea was entered for him, and bond was set at $15,000.

The employee, who stood in front of Gibbs and told him to stop stealing, was knocked into a shelf, police said.

Police located a male behind a house on Hazelwood Avenue who was not the suspect but was wearing “the exact same clothes” as Gibbs, but he had a warrant and was arrested.

At the same time, officers spotted Gibbs walking from the back of a house nearby and arrested him, police said.

Police found the stolen shirt inside Gibbs’ coat, and a store employee later identified Gibbs as the robber.